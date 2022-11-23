Katie Price has shared a video on Instagram showing her son, Harvey Price, living his dream by making an announcement on the Gatwick Express. The 20-year-old, who has Prader-Willi syndrome and was born partially blind is well-known for his love of trains, with the Gatwick Express being one of his favourites.

The former glamour model, 44, took to Instagram to share the moment Harvey got to make his own announcement on one of the services after travelling to London for an appointment. Katie Price told her Instagram followers: ‘Harvey’s dream came true today doing an announcement on the @gatwickexpress going home after his hospital appointment.’

A Gatwick Express train attendant could be seen holding the intercom for Harvey as he made the announcement on the London Victoria to Brighton via Gatwick Airport line. And Katie guided her son in the video, reminding him what to say, and saying the words as he repeated them after her.

When she told him to say: “My name is Harvey Price and I’ll be looking after you,” he said: “My name is Harvey Price and mummy will look after you.”

Harvey appeared in Katie’s documentary, Harvey and Me, where his love of trains was made apparent as he bonded with his friend Zach over their hobby at London’s Waterloo station. It was also reported last year that Harvey had landed his own show about trains with the BBC along with his friend Zach, but details have yet to be finalised.