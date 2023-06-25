A keen hiker and mountaineer, Julian Sands was reported missing on January 13 after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area. On Saturday morning (June 24) near Mount Baldy in Southern California, the remains of a body, believed to be the actor, was discovered by hikers, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The remains have been taken to the coroner’s office for identification which is expected to be completed next week.

The 65-year-old actor, born in Yorkshire, is known for his roles in films including A Room With A View, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee. Earlier this week, his family released a statement saying they were continuing to keep him "in our hearts with bright memories".

Julian Sands remains missing five months on (Photo by Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

