Police carrying out the search for 65 year-old missing British actor, Julian Sands, have vowed to “bring closure” to his family. Mr Sands was reported missing over five weeks ago in the Mount Baldy area of California after he failed to return home from a hike.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has been conducting searches of the area, but efforts have been hampered due to poor weather conditions. More than 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station and West Valley Search and Rescue took part in the latest search on February 18.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said: "The crew members focused on the area where the California Highway Patrol’s Recco device hit on a possible electronic device on 25 January. Unfortunately, nothing was found that would lead to the discovery of Mr Sands.

"With the imminent storm approaching, ground searches for Mr Sands will be delayed for some time. Our goal is to bring closure to the family of Mr Sands and when we can, we will try this again."

The family of Julian Sands has previously thanked search teams for their efforts. In a statement last month, they said: "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

Authorities say there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands, one week after the British actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

