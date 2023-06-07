Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo’s five-week-old baby has been diagnosed with sepsis. His wife, Naomi, who revealed the illness in a long Instagram post on Tuesday night (June 7), said their youngest child, Atreus Funso, or Tre, was admitted to the hospital last week after they felt “something wasn’t right”.

Naomi, who shares three children with the KISS Breakfast host and I’m a Celeb star, said the week has been “one of the most traumatic” experiences in their lives. She said Atreus was also admitted with suspected meningitis. Sepsis is the body’s life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

She wrote: “In case your (sic) wondering where we’ve been, last week I took Atreus to A&E after feeling like something wasn’t right and he was immediately admitted with sepsis and suspected meningitis. It’s been the most emotionally draining, frightening week of our lives.

“We’ve cried a lot, we’ve barely slept, and we’ve discussed the worst .. but we’ve carried each other through possibly one of the most traumatic weeks of our lives.

“You never think it would be your baby and honestly I can’t explain how awful it is having to leave your poorly baby behind in a hospital and go home and just be ‘mummy’ to your other children when inside your heart is breaking.”

Naomi said after five days in hospital, things are ‘looking positive’ for their baby. She said: “We are over 5 days in and we finally have a stable temperature. Things are looking positive for Tre Tre and we are finally seeing an improvement.

“Our super brave strong boy has had all sorts of blood tests, a (lumbar) puncture and constant prodding and poking this week but there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel. We cannot wait to get him home where he belongs.

“We still don’t really have answers and it’s another week ahead of antibiotics but he’s on the right path and we are just keeping positive.”

Jordan Banjo’s youngest child is in hospital for sepsis. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Naomi also detailed Atreus’ symptoms which she noticed after he had started to refuse overnight feeding. She said: “I initially took him in because I noticed he had started to refuse to feed in the night and I was worried about dehydration.

“He was very lethargic and (glassy) eyed and just not himself, his temp was high too, he was grunting with every breath, rapid breathing, his skin was mottled, he had a rash which spread the longer we were in hospital, he was very sleepy, high pitch cries even when sleeping, cried in pain when I picked him up or touched him, cold hands and feet.”

Naomi and Jordan began dating in 2015 and had their first child, a son named Cassius Ashley, three years later. Mayowa Angel, their daughter, was born in 2019. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed Atreus in April 2023.

What is sepsis?

The NHS says sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs.

You cannot catch sepsis from another person. Sepsis is sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning.

The NHS says if you suspect you or someone has sepsis, to go straight to A&E or call 999.

What are the symptoms?

If you see any of these symptoms in a baby or young child, get medical attention:

blue, grey, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue – on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it

difficulty breathing (you may notice grunting noises or their stomach sucking under their ribcage), breathlessness or breathing very fast

a weak, high-pitched cry that’s not like their normal cry

not responding like they normally do, or not interested in feeding or normal activities

being sleepier than normal or difficult to wake

In adults or older children: