Actor Johnny Depp could reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film. The character has become an integral part of the franchise which has also starred Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush.

Depp was last on the big screen playing the eccentric pirate in 2017 in the film ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales. It is a role he first played in the franchise’s debut film ‘Curse of The Black Pearl’ back in 2003.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer behind the film series, was asked about the possibility of Depp returning in the next Pirates of The Caribbean film. Bruckiemer was talking about it during a Q&A session with Entertainment Weekly at the Oscars earlier this week.

He said: “We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay, and we’re getting close.”

Pressed further for any news regarding a potential return for Depp, he said: “We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.”

