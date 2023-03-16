Look out Joe Biden, Joe Exotic has formally announced his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential Election. The convicted felon and star of Netflix series Tiger King shared the news on social media.

Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado - is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of several crimes, including those related to his murder-for-hire plot against wildlife activist nemesis Carole Baskin. The 60-year-old was also sentenced for violations of the Endangered Species Act.

The Netflix star tweeted: “It’s official! I am now a candidate for President of the United States in 2024. Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison and you might think this is a joke but it’s not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here.”

As an imprisoned or incarcerated person, Joe Exotic has the legal right to run for president in the US. This will mark the second time that he has run for the world’s most powerful position, running as an independent against Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016.

Joe Exotic shot to fame through Netflix’s 2020 true-crime documentary series Tiger King which became one of the streaming services most-watched properties and was a huge talking point during the first Covid-19 lockdown. It surrounds the former zoo keeper’s rivalry with Carole Baskin.\

