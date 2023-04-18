A Jet2 passenger has been reportedly banned for life after it was alleged he urinated inside the cabin. The incident resulted in the flight from Glasgow to Tenerife being forced into an emergency landing.

The incident was described by the company as aggressive. It is also reported that he was intimidating towards other passengers- including children.

A spokesperson for Jet2 told The Mirror : "The man’s behaviour included aggression, illicit consumption of alcohol, intimidation towards other customers and even children, suspected handling of illegal substances, and urinating inside the cabin.

"After he was offloaded, customers had to disembark the aircraft in Faro so that the aircraft could be cleaned before departing to Tenerife. As well as causing a delay to customers looking forward to their well-deserved holidays in Tenerife, this also meant customers due to travel back to Glasgow from Tenerife had to spend another night in destination due to the late arrival of the aircraft."

Phil Ward, managing director of jet2, also spoke to The Mirror . He said: "The man’s behaviour was absolutely disgraceful, and we would like to apologise to all of our customers on board and colleagues who have been impacted or affected. As a family friendly airline, we take a zero tolerance approach to such behaviour and we would like to thank the Portuguese authorities for their assistance in offloading him.

