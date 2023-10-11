Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 26-year-old British national who was believed to be missing after Hamas attacks in Israel on Saturday has been confirmed dead by the Israeli Embassy in London. Jake Marlowe had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for a music event in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

On Wednesday afternoon (October 11), the embassy told the PA news agency: “UK national Jake Marlowe, now confirmed dead in southern Israel. Repatriation plans being put in place.”

His parents, Lisa and Michael Marlowe, also confirmed their son's passing a on social media post. It read: "We are heartbroken to inform you the crushing news that our son Jake has been confirmed dead in Southern Israel. Repatriation plans are being put in place, more information will follow. Please respect our privacy at this most devastating time."

The former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London, reportedly moved to Israel two years ago. Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

