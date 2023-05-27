News you can trust since 1836
Jack Whitehall Settle Down comedy tour: New UK dates added at discounted price - £25 tickets for limited time

Jack Whitehall has added more UK dates to his Settle Down comedy tour and discounted tickets to £25 - but only for a limited time.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 27th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read

Jack Whitehall has added new dates to his UK tour for a discounted price including in cities such as Edinburgh, Hull, Plymouth, and Norwich. The 34-year-old comedian is making his way up and down the country this summer as he fronts his new show - Settle Down.

His tour, which he describes as his “most personal show yet”, starts from Sunday, May 28 at the Theatre Royal in Norwich and ends on July 16 at The O2 in London.

Whitehall said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.

“I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack handed attempt at adulting!”

    Tickets are available for £25 for a limited time only. All information can be found on the Jack Whitehall official website.

    Jack Whitehall’s full tour dates:

    Saturday, May 27 - Swansea Arena, Swansea

    Sunday, May 28 - Theatre Royal, Norwich

    Wednesday May 31 - Royal and Derngate, Northampton

    Tuesday, June 13 - Brighton Centre, Brighton 

    Wednesday, June 14 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

    Thursday, June 15 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

    Friday, June 16: BIC, Bournemouth

    Saturday, June 17 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

    Sunday, June 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

    Monday, June 19 - Hydro, Glasgow

    Tuesday, June 20 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

    Wednesday, June 21 -  AO Arena, Manchester

    Thursday, June 22 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

    Friday, June 23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

    Saturday, June 24 - AO Arena, Manchester 

    Sunday, June 25 - M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool 

    Tuesday, July 4 - International Arena, Cardiff

    Wednesday, July 5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

    Friday, July 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

    Saturday, July 8 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

    Sunday, July 9 - International Arena, Cardiff

    Monday, July 10 - International Arena, Cardiff

    Friday, July 14 - The O2, London

    Saturday, July 15 - The O2, London

    Sunday, July 16 - The O2, London

