Israel-Hamas war: 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israeli territory as Gaza border declared sealed
Israel's military officials have said that the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found in Israeli territory
Israeli military officials have said that the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found on the country's territory, as Israel declared the border with Gaza sealed.
Following a major escalation in violence which was sparked by a surprise Hamas attack at the weekend, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) spokesperson Richard Hecht said that no more Hamas militants have crossed the borer between Israel and Gaza in the past day, although warned that there could still be breaches of the border. The IDF also stated that it was now in complete control of the border between the two territories.
Israel has continued to conduct airstrikes on the Gaza Strip overnight, in retaliation to the initial Hamas attack. It comes after the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on the territory. This included cutting supply lines for fuel, electricity and food to Gaza.
According to the IDF, around 900 Israelis have died as a result of the violence. Palestinian authorities have estimated that around 700 people have died in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. The United Nations said that around 187,000 people have been displaced by the strikes on Gaza.