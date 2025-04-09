I'm a dog expert, and here's three top training tips which could save Harrogate pet owners thousands in vet bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-award-winning dog trainer has revealed three top training tips which can help Harrogate pet owners from shelling out thousands in vet bills.

As pet healthcare is at an all-time high, Shelina Duke says that the time is never better to train your dog, and help them avoid accidental ailments.

Shelina, who runs With The Flo, an online and in-person dog training service, said: "As a dog trainer with a passion for canine welfare, I’ve seen it all. Dogs are wonderful companions, but just like us, they have their quirks and behaviours that can lead to costly vet bills if not addressed early.

"That’s why I’ve decided to share three top training tips that could save you a small fortune in vet visits, while also making your dog’s life happier and healthier."

Having given up a career in teaching to pursue her dream of working with dogs, Shelina is dedicated to helping dog owners prevent common issues that can lead to expensive vet visits. "The earlier we spot and address behavioural or health problems, the easier—and cheaper—it is to treat them," says Shelina. "I want to empower dog owners with the knowledge and tools to keep their dogs happy, healthy, and out of the vet’s."

Here are Shelina's tips for keeping your dog safe, well-behaved, and out of the vet’s!

1. Forget ‘Leave It’, and Teach ‘Get It’ Instead

We’ve all heard the common command ‘leave it’ when our dogs are about to pick up something they shouldn’t, like a tasty grape or a rogue chicken bone. But here’s the problem: ‘leave it’ often implies that everything is fair game until you say otherwise. That means your dog might grab something before you’ve even noticed—cue a rushed scramble to get it from them before it’s too late!

Instead, I recommend teaching your dog the ‘get it’ command. This changes the game entirely. It tells your dog that nothing is theirs until you give them permission. When your dog hears ‘get it’, they know they can only grab what’s been approved. This approach will drastically reduce the chances of them eating something dangerous, like toxic grapes or sharp bones, before you’ve had time to react.

2. Switch, Don’t ‘Drop’

Another common command that often leads to stress and tension is ‘drop’. Whether your dog has grabbed food, socks, or tissues, the moment they hear ‘drop’, they know you want it. The problem is, this makes the object more valuable in their eyes, creating a tug-of-war where they don't want to give it up. This battle of wills can lead to frustration, and worse, your dog might swallow something they shouldn’t.

Instead of ‘drop’, teach your dog the ‘switch’ command. This means they leave one item and come to something else. For example, when they’re holding a sock, you can ask them to ‘switch’ to a tasty treat or their favourite toy. This way, the dog is motivated to give up the item because they get something just as valuable—or better—in return. The result? A much calmer interaction, less stress, and fewer vet bills for swallowed items.

3. Sleep is Crucial for Your Dog’s Health

You might be thinking, “Sleep? How is that relevant to training?” But trust me, sleep is just as important for dogs as it is for us. In fact, many dogs don’t get enough deep sleep, which can lead to stress, anxiety, and health problems. A dog that’s not well-rested is more likely to get into mischief or become overly excitable, leading to accidents and injuries.

Most dogs need between 16-20 hours of sleep every 24 hours (puppies need the higher end of that range). If your dog isn’t getting enough rest, it can have a serious impact on their wellbeing, making them more prone to illness and stress. To help your dog sleep better, create a quiet space for them to rest, away from distractions. If your dog is crate-trained, cover the crate and provide them with extra nap times throughout the day. You can also use background noise, like a fan or soft music, to help them relax and sleep more soundly.

Bonus Tip: Know Your Dog’s Body

The more you get to know your dog’s body, the quicker you’ll be able to spot any potential health issues before they escalate. From their gums to their tail, knowing what’s normal for your dog is crucial for early detection. If something feels different—whether it’s a lump, a change in their coat, or a shift in their behaviour—you’ll be able to catch it early and get them checked by a vet right away. This can be a game-changer in terms of preventing costly treatments down the line.

To find out more about Shelina's online and in-person training go to https://www.withtheflo.co.uk