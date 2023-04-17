Carol Vorderman has teased fans with an insight into her pre I’m A Celebrity All Stars experience ahead of the show’s launch date later this month. The former Countdown presenter, 62, will share how she prepared for the jungle on her Instagram over the coming days.

She wrote in her page: “I’M A CELEBRITY...SOUTH AFRICA @imacelebrity… South Africa is going to be on your screens a week today!”

“So, I’m taking you along with me to see how I spent my week before going into camp last September. Head over to my Instagram everyday this week for monkey attacks, hippo mating calls, lots of exercise and beautiful sunsets.”

In a short TikTok video, Carol told her followers that she and some of her other campmates were forced to self-isolate before entering camp under ITV bosses’ strict measures to avoid the celebrities contracting covid.

She said: “I’m A Celebrity….South Africa starts a week today. Well, it was recorded, as you know, late last year. And all of the campmates I’m one of them had to isolate for a week before we went into camp.”

She continued: “So over the next week, as we lead to the first programme going out on ITV, you are going to live that isolation with me. The monkey attacks, hippo mating calls, lots of exercising, the bikini trials, everything. You and me together. Stay with me.”

The new series was filmed in September, 2022, after it was announced that familiar stars, who previously took part in the reality show, would be heading to South Africa for ‘brutal’ new challenges.