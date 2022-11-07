Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I’m a Celebrity over a “precautionary measure”, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed.

The 31-year-old reality TV star has had to quit after just one day on the show after she was withdrawn for medical concerns. Attwood, who is engaged to Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Bradley Dack, jumped out of a helicopter on her first day on the show.

A show spokesman said "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

After completing the helicopter challenge, Olivia said: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever.

"That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing."

On Sunday night (November 6), I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! made its much-anticipated return with legendary duo Ant & Dec at the helm yet again. The latest series returned to Australia following its COVID-related switch to Wales in 2020.