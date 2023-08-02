Iceland is slashing the price of almost a dozen products to just 1p in a major cost of living boost for shoppers. The offer is exclusive to Bonus Card app users and will run from today (August 2) until next Friday (August 11).

Each day, one selected item will be reduced to 1p for just 24 hours. After the 24 hours are up, the product will go back to its normal price. Iceland says shoppers will be able to save up to £3.74 on products including chicken dippers, bacon and KitKat bars.

Customers will have to use a special Holiday Helpers code for the selected 1p daily item. The codes will be announced on Iceland’s Instagram and app each day.

The first item reduced to 1p today is the Iceland 50 pack crispy chicken dippers, which originally cost £3.75. To get the reduction, you need to enter the code HH-DIPPERS at the checkout.

Tomorrow (August 3) Iceland will cut the price of Nestle KitKats (14 pack) to 1p, down from £2.50, followed by Iceland 10 pack smoked back bacon on Friday (August 4). The bacon will be reduced from £2.29. Further deals will be announced throughout the week.