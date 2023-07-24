Max Verstappen has taken another first place podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix making it a seventh straight victory. The strong result from the Dutchman also secured Red Bull a record breaking win for the team.

Verstappen, who lost out to Lewis Hamilton in qualifying quickly took back the first place position by clearing the Mercedes rival into Turn 1, leading the race for the 70 laps. The win comes as a record-breaking 12th consecutive win for Red Bull, taking the record from McLaren’s Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1988.

Verstappen reflected on the race, saying: “Finally, we had a really good start, so I’m very happy with that. We’ve been working on that quite a bit, to really get the good bite.

“I knew of course when I had the inside that corner was mine…late on the breaks, heavy car… so luckily it all worked out well. From there onwards I could do my race and today the car was really, really very quick.

“I think over one lap this weekend it was a bit of struggle, but maybe it was probably a good thing for today - the car was good on any tire. We could look after the tire wear and basically that’s why we could create such a gap.”

Verstappen then added: “12 wins in a row is just incredible. What we’ve been doing for the last two years has been unbelievable. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.

“Also, just to work with the whole team is very enjoyable. It’s always good to look into [what happened in qualifying] yesterday, for example, to keep pushing, always wanting to do better, but days like this are just perfect.”

Max Verstappen has helped secure a record breaking win for Red Bull