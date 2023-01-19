Warner Bros. Games has revealed a brand new cinematic trailer for the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy ahead of its upcoming release. The video gives fans an exclusive look at the world of Hogwarts Legacy and eagle eyed fans will be able to spot some familiar faces.

The trailer follows an owl carrying the coveted invitation as it soars across the castle rooftops and over the heads of students in The Great Hall, giving fans an overhead view of some of the iconic Hogwarts locations that players will be able to explore. As the owl glides through the castle some familiar names and faces appear, including Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Weasley.

The owl’s journey highlights some of the hidden dangers that players will face, as it avoids a horde of giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest, a deadly blast of Avada Kedavra from a masked wizard and a dragon’s fiery breath.

The trailer comes after Wizarding World revealed some of the cast expected to appear in the game. Most notably, Simon Pegg, who will voice the character of Headmaster Black also known as Phineas Nigellus Black one of Sirius Black’s ancestors.

As well as the release of the trailer, Warner Bros. Games also announced the return of Wizarding Wednesdays. The special event will happen every Wednesday in the lead up to the games release and will give fans the chance to win exclusive Wizarding World prizes, including a chance to win a Universal Parks & Resorts vacation at either Hollywood or Orlando to experience the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry PotterTM.

Fans can find out more about how to win the exclusive prizes at Wizarding Wednesday , and watch the new trailer via the Warner Bros. Games UK and Ireland YouTube channel.

So, when can fans start their Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Hogwarts Legacy release date

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch worldwide for PlayStation5, Xbox Series XS and PC on February 10, 2023, PlayStation4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4, 2023 and Nintendo Switch follows on July 25, 2023.

The games take inspiration from the films and books of Harry Potter. Photo: IGDB.

What will Hogwarts Legacy be about?

The Hogwarts Legacy game will be set in the wizarding world we are all familiar with from the widely successful Harry Potter franchise. However, it will be set long before the likes of Harry, Hermione and Ron graced the halls of the school.

