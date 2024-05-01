Harry Potter replica of Aunt Marge from Prisoner of Azkaban drifts across London skyline
and live on Freeview channel 276
Londoners are shown to appear bemused after spotting Harry Potter’s Aunt Marge suspended in mid-air by Tower Bridge. Weighing a staggering 95kgs, with a circumference spanning 11.7m, the bulging Aunt Marge appeared to be hovering in front of the iconic landmark. The skilled recreation took a total of 264 hours by a dedicated team of 16 people, including expert designers, artists and seamstresses.
Laura Sinclair-Lazell, head of show experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, said: “Many fans are surprised to learn this popular scene wasn’t created using CGI in the films but in fact was created by our incredibly skilled filmmakers.” During the original production of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the cast, camera and lighting departments, stunt players, make-up and special effects teams worked tirelessly together to create the magic that was the iconic floating departure of Aunt Marge from Privet Drive.
It was launched into the ether to mark the unveiling of a new Return to Azkaban feature at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, which marks the 20th anniversary of the cinematic release of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
The special feature will be running from 1st May to 4th September and is included in the ticket price which must be prebooked in advance. Laura added: “We’re thrilled that visitors can now come to the Studio Tour and learn more of the behind-the-scenes magic from the third film in the Harry Potter series.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.