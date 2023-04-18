Greta Van Fleet has announced it will be embarking on a UK tour later this year. The grammy-award winning rock outfit will have support from Mt. Joy.

The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour and now they’re aiming for world domination as they celebrate their upcoming album, Starcatcher.

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner.

Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

How to get tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s UK tour

Presale tickets will be available from Thursday April 20 at 10am via the Live Nation website. General on sale tickets are also available from Friday April 21 at 10am via the Live Nation website .

Greta Van Fleet full UK tour dates

November 14: OVO Arena Wembley, London

November 19: AO Arena, Manchester

