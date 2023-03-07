Rise and Fall will put together 16 ordinary British people, from all walks of life and ages, who will begin the game as equals but soon find themselves either in a position of power as a Ruler or as part of the powerless as a Grafter. The Rulers will live in an opulent penthouse while the Grafters must survive in basic conditions in the basement.

Much like life, those in power will be responsible for making decisions that affect those who have none. Greg James will oversee the action as the Grafters work hard to complete a series of gruelling games and challenges to build a cash prize fund only the Rulers can win.

The Rulers must encourage the Grafters to work harder, but if they push them too hard, they might find themselves toppled from power. Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, but only one Ruler can win the prize fund at the end of the game. Who rises and who falls will be decided by the other Players

Greg James said: “I’ve been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of. It’s an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV. It’s very exciting to launch something brand new on Channel 4 and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Let the power struggle begin…”

