Brewery Greene King has announced the launch of not one, but two new premium craft beers. The company has launched the beers just in time for the first May bank holiday.

The first of the new beers is a Session IPA called Level Head. The second, a dry hopped lager, is called Flint Eye.

Both of the new beer’s are now available in over 1,100 outlets nationwide and can be found in packs of 4x330ml. Tesco and Waitrose will sell both beers for £6 a four pack whilst Sainsbury’s will sell for £5.50.

Morrisons are stocking Level Head but not Flint Eye at the moment. You can pick up your four back for £6.

Level Head

A perfectly executed session IPA, this beer has been brewed as a nod to St Edmund- beheaded by Vikings in 869. Keep it steady (just like Eddie) with delicately balanced tropical and grapefruit notes.

Flint Eye

Combining peach aromas and taste with subtle pine notes, this crisp, refreshing lager celebrates the Neolithic flint tipped arrows found in and around the brewery’s native Bury St Edmunds.

Which pubs are serving Flint Eye and Level Head?

Level Head and Flint Eye are the two new beers launched by Greene King (Photo: Greene King)

