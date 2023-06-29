A second death has been reported at this year’s Glastonbury festival after a crew member was found unresponsive in his tent. Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the site in Pilton, Somerset at 2.20pm on Tuesday (June 27) where the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead.

The force said they they are not treating the man’s death in The Park area as suspicious and a report is now being prepared for the coroner. It comes after another man, also in his 40s, died following a “medical incident” on a footpath , also known as the old railway line, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and officers were carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner. The festival ended on Monday, but crew usually remain at the site to clear up.

Around 200,000 people attend the festival at Worthy Farm each year. Deaths at the huge event are not common, although several have been reported at the site in recent years.