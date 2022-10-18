Music fans hoping to get to next year’s Glastonbury Music Festival have responded to the news that tickets for the 2023 event have increased by around £70. Ticket prices have been revealed for the festival and standard tickets will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, plus a £50 deposit.

Tickets for the 2020 festival, which was of course cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, went on sale for £265 plus a booking fee. Tickets for the 2023 festival are due to go on sale on November 6 and they usually sell out in a matter of minutes.

The Worthy Farm festival took place in full earlier this year for the first time in two years, with Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar amongst the headliners.

Emily Eavis, the daughter of Glastonbury Festival founder Michael, responded following the release of ticket price details.

Crowds of festival-goers watch Tom Odell perform on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2019

In her post, she attributed the “enormous rise in costs” of putting on the festival as a reason for the ticket price increase.

She said: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

Who are the Glastonbury Festival 2023 Headliners?

Although none of the lineup have been revealed, plenty of big names have been rumoured to top the bill at next year’s festival.