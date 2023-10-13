French police have said that a teacher was killed and another two people were injured after a fatal stabbing attack at a high school in the northern city of Arras. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

French police have launched an anti-terror investigation after a teacher was killed and two others were injured in a knife attack on a high school in the northern city of Arras.

Anti-terror prosecutors took over the investigation following the attack which took place at around 11am local time. The attack took place at the Gambetta high school, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

It is believed that the attacker may have had a terror motive. According to a witness at the scene, he was seen shouting 'Allahu Akbar', meaning 'God is greatest' as the attack was going on. Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator and he is now in custody.

French broadcasters France Info and BFM reported that the attacker was a former pupil of the school.

French broadcasters France Info and BFM reported that the attacker was a former pupil of the school. Police also said that the man, who is described as being in his 20s, was known to authorities for his involvement with radical Islam.

