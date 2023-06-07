Television provider Freeview has warned that users may be in for a frustrating few days with the possibility of disrupted services ahead. Millions of homes could face disruption due to a band of high pressure hovering over the UK.

The band of high pressure can wreak havoc on the signal that beams content to televisions. The weather is set to stick around for the rest of the week and into the long weekend.

The company confirmed the news with an update on its help page which said: “Freeview viewers across parts of the country could see some disruption to their TV reception between Wednesday 7th June and Sunday 11th June. This is due to high pressure which could disrupt the TV signals which Freeview uses”.

Viewers have been warned that if their television starts to see disruption they should leave it alone and not start tinkering. This is because no matter what people try to do it won’t fix the issues as it is the signal that is being affected.

Freeview said: “You are advised not to return your TV during this time - reception will be restored once the high pressure passes.”

Should your viewing abilities be heavily disrupted and you can’t wait to watch your favourite show then you should check if you have access to Freeview Play. This streaming service uses the web to show on-demand content and much more so your viewing won’t be affected by the fickle British weather.

There have been a number of changes to freeview TV this year. (Getty Images)

