Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito are celebrating half term with a special Kids Eat free offer. One of the UK’s favourite Italian American restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Mexican Chiquito are opening the offer from February 13-23.

To help families combat the cost of living crisis, Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito want to help families get together for a meal and enjoy a well earned break by cutting the cost for kids. If your little one is an Italian aficionado, they’ll love the classic Pasta & Meatballs. And if there’s any vegans in the house, they can try out the kids vegan pizza or nuggets.

To get the offer, sign up on Frankie & Benny’s or Chiquito’s mailing via the website and you will be sent a QR code which must be shown on your phone or tablet in the restaurant. The QR code can only be used once.

This offer entitles guests, with a valid QR code one kid’s meal from the Kids’ menu for free with every adult main meal purchased from the main and gluten free menus. However, Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito’s are not the only eateries offering free meals for kids this half term.

