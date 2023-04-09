The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with a series of special events around the UK. The iconic locomotive will visit several towns and cities around the country on its tour with many opportunities for fans and enthusiasts to catch a glimpse of the train.

As the famous train celebrates its birthday, we take a look back at its century long history. Designed by chief engineer Sir Nigel Gresley and built at Doncaster’s Lyndon North Eastern Railway Works, known locally as the plant, the passenger train first entered service on February 24, 1923.

The train regularly worked the Edinburgh to Lyndon express on the east coast main line. During its time in service, it broke two world records, including being the first steam locomotive to break 100 mph on November 30, 1934.

The world famous train also had spells in Australia and America, it retired from service in 1963 before returning to the British shores in 1989. In 2006, the Scotsman underwent a £4.5 million refurbishment at the National Railway Museum, and in 2016, the train moved using its own steam engine for the first time in over a decade.

As part of the Flying Scotsman’s centenary tour this year, fans will have the opportunity to see the train at several locations around the UK. The tour started on East Lancashire Railway in March and will be at the National Railway Museum in York until April 23, before heading out on British railways until earning a rest in Darlington on December 10.

The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary tour day trips

March 1-25 - Flying Scotsman at East Lancashire Railway

April 1-23 – Flying Scotsman on display at the National Railway Museum, York

April 30 - Flying Scotsman excursion at Royal Duchy, from Bristol Temple Meads, Yatton and Taunton to Devon and Cornwall.

May 1- 24 – Flying Scotsman to spend a month at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway on heritage workings

June 7 - Flying Scotsman excursion at Cardiff Express through the Thames Valley and along the river Severn

June 10 - Flying Scotsman excursion in Chesireman, from London to Chester and back again.

June 17 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Portsmouth Flyer, from London to Portsmouth and back.

June 21 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Salisbury Express, from London to Salisbury and back.

June 30 – July 4 – return excursion along the East Coast Main Line between London, York and Edinburgh

June 24 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Great Yarmouth, from London to Yarmouth and back again.

July 9, August 6 and September 10 – The Waverley excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York, Leeds, Keighley and Skipton

August 24 - September 3 - Flying Scotsman at Bluebell Railway in East Sussex.

September 10 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Waverley, travelling on the Settle & Carlisle Railway.

October 14 – The Hadrian excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York and Leeds

December 16 – Flying Scotsman to spend two weeks in light steam at Locomotion in Darlington

How to get tickets for the Flying Scotsman centenary events

The Flying Scotsman will be travelling around the UK on its centenary tour this year.