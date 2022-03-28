First News: Trio of tots

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free

Trio of tots

Three firefighters from the same fire station became new dads within 24 hours of each other!

Kyle Dean, Kyle Frederick and Michael Irvine all work together at Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency services at Fort Belvoir army base in Virginia, USA.

They couldn't believe it when they discovered their wives had all gone into labour at the same time- at the same hospital, too! They new dads said they had only joked about their babies sharing a birthday a few weeks before. Little did they know how close the tots would be born.

Nurses as the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center apparently found the whole thing rather amusing and nicknamed the firefighters 'the fab three'.

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos and have your story published on this page.

Volunteering fun

By Xander

I really enjoy volunteering. It feels good to know that by giving my time I might have helped someone less fortunate than myself, or raised funds for much needed research or support.

(Xander, pictured above litter picking)

My first ever experience of volunteering was when I was in infant school and our class would visit a care home nearby to sing to the residents. I really liked seeing the smiles on people's faces and how much joy our singing brought to them. Since then I have been fortunate to support some great charities and organisations.

I have done two sponsored cycle rides to raise funds for the Alzheimer's society.

I have also helped the Canal & River Trust to renovate picnic benches, picked litter to help keep my village looking clean and tidy, checked and packed shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child, and helped with a collection for the daffodil appeal for Marie Curie. Why don't you give volunteering a go?

DIARY DATES

APRIL FOOL"S DAY

1 April

Traditionally a day of pranks and practical jokes!

RAMADAN

2 April - 1 May

Ramadan is a holy month observed by Muslims across the world. It involves fasting, praying and reflection.

INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN"S BOOK DAY

2 April

A day to celebrate reading and children's literature.

WOW!

Chester Zoo is celebrating the safe arrival of a new Philippine spotted deer, one of the most endangered deer species in the world. The tiny arrival, weighing 3kg, has been named Lyra.

(Lyra the spotted deer, pictured above)

