Fans have been left disappointed after chocolate giant Cadbury have reportedly scrapped an iconic Easter treat 10 years after its introduction. Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon’ is said to have been pulled from supermarket shelves by Mondelez, which owns Cadbury.

In a statement sent to a daily newspaper, the firm said the move was made to reflect “changing taste buds”, meaning the popular chocolate eggs won’t be available this Easter. This comes after Cadbury’s shrunk the size of its easter eggs this year , without reducing the prices.

The firm said: “We’re always listening to our Cadbury fans to ensure our Easter range includes their favourites and reflects their changing taste buds. We’ve made a few changes to reflect this and think our 2023 line-up is eggcellent, even if we do say so ourselves!”

But the move did not sit well with fans, with many expressing their disappointment. A TikTok user said : “I was wondering why they weren’t on shelves.” Another TikToker said : “Does anyone remember these Cadbury eggs ‘n’ spoon and they were filled with mousse and they always sold it around Easter time? They haven’t been selling it anymore.”

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon was a purple egg box containing four chocolate eggs wrapped in foil and placed alongside two purple spoons. Fans could scoop out a sweet chocolate mousse from inside the hard chocolate shells.

The chocolate line was first introduced in the UK in 2013, with several iterations hitting the shelves over the last decade. Cadbury released Oreo-based Egg ‘n’ Spoon chocolate eggs last year, which included a fluffy chocolate mousse with crunchy Oreo pieces.

The four eggs were previously available in Asda and Tesco for just £2 last Easter. But while the product is listed on some supermarket websites, the product is either unavailable or ‘out of stock’.