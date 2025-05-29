Expert shares top tips to avoid bed bugs on holiday this summer

As Brits pack their bags for long-awaited summer holidays, experts are warning travellers to stay vigilant and avoid bringing home an unwelcome and costly souvenir – bed bugs.

These tiny, elusive pests are expert hitchhikers, sneaking into your luggage, clinging onto clothing and even hiding in books.

Once they make it into your home, they can quickly multiply, leading to stressful and expensive infestations.

According to Sophie Thorogood, technical training manager at Pest-Stop, “Summer is peak season for bed bug activity.

“With the surge in travel over the summer holidays, it’s important to be proactive with simple precautions, as these can significantly reduce your risk.”

To help travellers stay bed bug-free, Sophie shares her expert advice:

1. Inspect your accommodation upon arrival

Before settling in and unpacking, take a few minutes to inspect your hotel room or holiday home.

“Look along mattress seams, behind headboards and around bedside furniture,” says Sophie. “Tiny black or brown spots may indicate bed bug droppings.”

2. Use the luggage rack

Avoid putting your suitcase on the bed or carpeted floor.

“Use the luggage rack or place bags in the bathroom where bed bugs are less likely to hide,” Sophie advises. “This reduces the risk of bugs crawling into your belongings and hitching a ride home with you.”

3. Check your suitcase before you check out

Before packing up, carefully inspect your luggage and clothing for any signs of bed bugs.

“Shake out clothes and check bag seams to ensure no unwanted guests are hiding inside. Even small items like books or chargers can harbour pests,” Sophie warns.

4. Wash and heat-treat your clothes

Once home, act fast. “To effectively kill any bed bugs, wash all clothes – clean or worn – at 60°C and tumble dry on the highest heat available,” says Sophie. “However, always check the care labels first to ensure your items can handle high temperatures.”

“For delicate garments that can't be washed hot, sealing them in a plastic bag and placing them in the freezer for at least 48 hours is an effective alternative.”

5. Be cautions with second-hand buys

Bed bugs don’t just travel via luggage – they can also hide in second-hand furniture, clothing and books.

“Before bringing any used items into your home, thoroughly inspect them for signs of infestation,” Sophie suggests.

6. Act fast if you spot signs

If you do discover bed bugs in your home, don’t panic, but it’s important to act quickly before they spread. Bed bugs are much easier to manage when caught early, while numbers are still low.

“The Pest-Stop Bed Bug Blitz Kit is a fast-acting solution that tackles infestations and offers peace of mind,” says Sophie.

By following these preventative measures, you can relax and enjoy your summer holiday without worrying about what might come back in your suitcase.

For more expert pest prevention advice, visit www.pest-stop.com