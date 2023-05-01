The Eurovision shop has officially opened in Liverpool ahead of the contest in the city on May 13. The pop-up store, on Manesty’s Lane in Liverpool ONE , opened this morning (Monday, May 1) and boasts all the Eurovision-themed merchandise fans could want including t-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats and tote bags sporting the 2023 logo.

Staff reported “huge queues” as the store opened its doors for the first time today and say it’s been “busy ever since”. A statement on the Liverpool ONE website reads: “Spread the word of togetherness with our official 2023 product range from t-shirts, caps, hoodies and bucket hats, plus plenty more to get the party started.

“Head down to the store and look like a Eurovision Song Contest star”. Also up for grabs are badges, mugs, socks and even “My First Eurovision” babywear. Those not able to visit the physical store in Liverpool can purchase some of the items available from the online Eurovision shop .

There are less than two weeks to go until Eurovision lands at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for the Grand Final. Demand for tickets was so great that the last batch up for sale sold out in less than an hour, while Ticketmaster crashed during the first round of sales.

If you weren’t lucky enough to secure tickets, you can watch the Eurovision Semi-Finals (Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm and Thursday, May 11 at 8pm) and Grand Final (Saturday, May 13 at 8pm) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer .

Eurovision shop in Liverpool opening times

The Manesty’s Lane store will be open to shoppers seven days a week during the following hours:

Monday: 10am - 8pm

Tuesday: 10am - 8pm

Wednesday: 10am - 8pm

Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday: 10am - 7pm

Sunday: 10am - 5pm