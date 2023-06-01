Epic Games announce ‘Mega Sale’ with savings of up to 75% on big games - what games are on sale
Video game developers Epic Games have announced their Mega Sale - here are the games you could save on
Epic Games has announced a Mega Sale with up to 75% off some of their most popular games. The video game developers are offering big discounts on some of their PC games, including Death’s Door and Return to Monkey Island.
Epic Games are the team behind battle-royale game Fortnite and hosts a curated digital storefront for PC games including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. The sale runs until June 15, giving you two weeks to pick some great savings.
Games for sale in the Epic Games Mega Sale
Here are all the games currently listed in the Epic Games Mega Sale:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fifa 23 Standard Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Goat Simulator 3
- God of War
- Far Cry 6
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Return to Monkey Island
- McPixel 3
- Card Shark
- Trek to Yomi
- Weird West Definitive Edition
- Inscryption
- The Talos Principle
- Boomerang X
- Death’s Door
- Loop Hero
- CARRION
- Disc Room
- Pikuniku
- Olija
- Sludge Life
- Ape Out
- The Messenger
- RUINER
- Minit
- Enter the Gungeon
- Stories Untold
- Observation