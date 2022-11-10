England have beaten India by 10 wickets to reach the final of the ICC Men’s World T20 Cup. Jos Buttler scored 80 and Alex Hales 86 as England chased down the target of 169 with four overs to spare.

England won the toss and put India into bat in Adelaide. KL Rahul fell early for five before Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma put on 46 for the second wicket.

Sharma fell for 27 and Kholi was joined in the middle by India’s man of the hour Suryakumar Yadav. Fortunately for England, Adil Rashid dismissed Yadav as they looked to press home the advantage of the important wicket.

Kohli and Pandya took the game to England and both reached the 50 mark, pushing India well on their way towards their total of 168-6. Chris Jordan took three wickets but was very expensive in the closing stages of the innings.

England set out on their task with the bat well with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler putting seeing thir side through. They raced to 63-0 after the first six overs with some bludgeoned shots that went high into the Adelaide sky.

The openers were absolutely beautiful to watch, with the boundaries coming thick and fast as England sprinted towards their target. First Alex Hales passed 50 and then his captain Buttler.

India looked leggy and dishevelled in the field as England reached their target with four overs remaining. Victory for England, who are now just one win away from another international cricket trophy.