Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been 45 years since Elvis Presley died and now a brand new documentary about the rock and roll star has been announced.

Steve Binder will be directing the documentary entitled ‘Elvis and Steven: The Making of the ’68 Comeback Special’, and it’ll coincide with the 55th anniversary of the special in 2023.

Binder spoke to Billboard about how his work will be a special behind the scenes look at Presley.

He said: “Over the last half century, there’s been so much written and created about Elvis, but when it comes to the 1968 special, I’m truly the only one who can tell the behind-the-scenes story of how it came to be — because I’m the only one who was actually there for all that happened.”

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Binder, who is 89, added: “This new documentary will take viewers behind the scenes into the making of the special, and the close bond I developed with Elvis – and the courage and strength he found to defy Colonel Tom Parker and take his career into a totally different direction, none of which would have been possible without the special/ My documentary Elvis & Steven will show the immense drama and enormous passion that went into the making of the special.”

When did Steve Binder work with Elvis?

Binder worked with Elvis on his comeback special which aired around Christmas time in 1968.

Elvis has been keen to return to his musical routes following a hiatus during which he appeared in several films.

Binder wrote a book following the comeback show called Elvis ’68 Comeback: The Story Behind the Special – which included a forward and dedication by Luhrmann and Priscilla Presley.

What did Steve Binder cover in the book?

According to an article in Vanity Fair , Binder was brutally honest with Elvis and this was depicted in the book.

Elvis asked Binder to sum up his career, to which Binder replied “it’s in the toilet.”

This harsh summary was however respected by Elvis, and it was this that forged a strong partnership.

Binder also wrote how Elvis was badly shaken from watching coverage of the assaination of Robert Kennedy on TV.

When will the documentary be released?

The documentary is set to be released in 2023 to coincide with the 55th anniversary of Elvis Presleys’ 1968 comeback special.