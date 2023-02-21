Ed Sheeran: Singing star launches own range of hot sauce - what it’s called and how to get some
Singing star Ed Sheeran has launched his own range of hot sauce to take around the world with him.
The 32-year-old hit singer has launched the condiment company ‘Tingly Teds’, named after his childhood nickname Ted. The Castle on The Hill singer is a self proclaimed sauce lover and plans to take Tingly Ted with him everywhere he goes as he tours the world.
As a lifelong ketchup and hot sauce obsessive, Ed Sheeran says he had a dream to make the “ketchup of hot sauces”. The star has previously linked up with Heinz to release a limited edition ‘tomato Edchup’. Tingly Ted’s is described as having fresh lemon notes and a smoky flavour that makes the red jalapeno and capsicum chillies ‘sing’, along with a mix of herbs and spices ‘that all infuse together to create a party in your mouth’.
The hot sauce comes in two flavours, Tingly and Xtra Tingly, which are available as a bundle for £6. Tingly is for those who want a ‘warm booming sensation’ while tingly extra is for those ‘willing to turn up the heat’.
Ed Sheeran said: “I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea. I knew I didn’t want to do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces.
“I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup. I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters, the Tingly and the Xtra Tingly.”
How to order Tingly Ted
Tingly Ted is available to pre-order on their website. The site says you won’t be charged until the order is ready to ship ‘in the coming weeks.’