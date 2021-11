Tighter rules on face masks and PCR tests for foreign travel announced

Pharmaceutical firms are working to tweak vaccines against new Omicron variant

News you can trust since 1836

Best JD Sports Cyber Monday deals 2021: up to 50% off, with deals on trainers, Gazelles, menswear, womenswear

Christmas presents for mum: best gift ideas for every kind of mum, including jewellery, sportswear, books

AllSaints Cyber Monday deals 2021: sale now on, with 30% off everything on site - including leather jackets

The best Cyber Monday UK superfast broadband deals for 2021 - discounts from Sky, Talk Talk, EE and BT

Christmas presents for mum 2021: best gift ideas for every mum, including jewellery, sportswear, books