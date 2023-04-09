With it being Easter, most people find themselves in the middle of a four day weekend. The bank holiday weekend is the perfect time to meet up with family and friends, and eat copious amounts of chocolate eggs, but it also offers the opportunity to catch up on some great TV too.

Today (April 9) marks Easter Sunday meaning almost everything is closed including most shops and entertainment options. This means there’s little else to do but settle down in front of the box, with a great selection of shows to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for a brand new drama series to binge, a laid back sitcom, a new movie featuring Hollywood heavyweights, or a classic whodunnit, this list has it all.

What to watch this Easter

Modern Family

The sitcom ran for 11 years from 2009 - 2020 following three families who all together create one big family. Each episode lasts around 20 minutes and it is the ultimate, easy watch, chill out show. You can watch it on Disney+.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

No bank holiday ‘what to watch’ lists would be complete without a feature from Hugh Grant. Fans can catch him in a brand new film alongside Jason Statham and White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza. The comedy-drama is all about one spy’s mission to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Thicker Than Water

Netflix has a new offering landing this weekend in the form of Thicker Than Water. The synopsis reads: "Right when she’s about to get the professional opportunity of her life, journalist Fara must reunite with her sisters to rescue their troublesome brother. The sisters will set off an unexpected spiral as they get entangled in their brother’s drug business... while keeping up a façade."

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

One of the UK’s most talented and loved musicians has a documentary out on Netflix. Describing the show, a spokesperson for the streaming platform said: “This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi’s journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

The next instalment of this short series features Paddy McGuinness, Ellie Taylor, Coleen Nolan and Joe Thomas attempting to bake some sweet treats in the iconic Bake Off tent. This is viewers’ last chance to see Matt Lucas presenting the show.

Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

This whodunnit is a rerun from last year, but if you didn’t catch it then don’t worry! It will air once again on Sunday (April 9) at 9pm. The classic story is brought to life by a brilliant cast consisting of Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton, Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson.

