The Met Office has said that the UK is likely to see a mix of spring weather ahead of Easter.

It will be unsettled conditions for most of the week with periods of rain from the west. On March 26, more rain will move from the south and southwest to the north and east. Central England and north Wales and Northern Ireland could see the most persistent rain through the day. For parts of Scotland, hill snow is likely on this day.

Windy and rainy mid-week spell

Winds will increase for many from March 27 to March 28. There will be rain or showers in most parts of the country on March 27, with the heaviest rain in the far north. The strongest winds will be in the far north of Scotland on March 27 and blustery conditions will continue further south.

Alex Burkill gives the weather forecast for Easter weekend. Good Friday is likely to see blustery showers. There will also be showers on March 30 particularly in the southern and western areas, however there is an increasing chance of sunny spells further north and east.

Easter Forecast

