Travelodge has released over 90,000 rooms for £38 or less to help take families on a spring staycation. With the cost of living going up, this offer is sure to help families explore holiday locations across the UK.

The offer extends across a range of different Travelodge hotels across the country. You’ll be able to book a room for £38 or less across 580 Travelodge hotels in coastal, countryside and city locations.

If you do the maths based on a family of four, a £38 Travelodge stay works out at just £9.50 per person. Whether you’re going away for a long weekend or a longer break, there’s plenty of exciting UK staycation options.

When will the offer start?

The offer starts on Friday, March 31. It ends on Sunday, April 16. Prices are subject to change and availability and the offer reflects the lowest room rates available.

Travelodge’s guide to UK Easter Events

Blenheim Palace Easter Extravaganza

Date: April 7 - 10, 2023

Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Oxford Peartree

Your kids will love the Easter Extravaganza at Blenheim Palace. There are a range of activities including Easter egg hunts, trampolines and a travelling variety show.

Easter Egg Hunt at The National Trusts Wordsworth House & Garden

Date: April 1 - 31, 2023

Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Cockermouth

An exciting opportunity to take part in one of the most exciting Easter egg trails across the country. The prize is a Rainforest Alliance or Free-From chocolate egg, made from cocoa that’s been sustainably resourced.

Easter Egg and Bunny Chocolate Bar Masterclass, York Cocoa Works

Date: March 7 - April 16, 2023

Travelodge hotel: Travelodge York Mickelgate

York Cocoa Works is a chocolate emporium where you can take part in an Easter chocolate-making workshop. You’ll get the chance to learn how to make your own Easter eggs and chocolates – and, of course, taste them.

Giant Eggs at RHS Garden Bridgewater, Salford

Date: April 1 to 16

Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Manchester Salford Quays

This Easter egg hunt entails searching for giant, multi-coloured eggs within a 156-acre garden. Your kids will be entertained by an array of activities, including the opportunity to make their own bunny mask.

Easter Extravaganza at Traquair House, Peebles, Scotland

Date: April 9

Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Edinburgh Dreghorn

Known for being one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in Scotland, there are over 5,000 mini eggs to find at the Traquair House maze. Even better – children under 10 will get to hunt for eggs in two different egg hunts in the afternoon, while children under five will scramble for chocolate eggs in the Old Walled Garden.

Dragon Egg Hunt, Gwrych Castle, Abergale, Wales

Date: April 1 to 16

Travelodge hotel: Travelodge Rhyl Seafront