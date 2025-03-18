Meet some of the UK’s vintage clothing lovers and talented designers - including a woman who turns old tea towels into dresses.

In the first of a two-part series, we take a look at vintage fashion lovers and unique clothing designers. In the episode, we meet a stylist who encourages everyone to sport dopamine dresses, a fashion graduate turning football shirts into puffer jackets and a young woman who is obsessed with the 1950s. You can watch Caught on Camera: Quirky fashions and extraordinary designers to find out more.

We meet Kerry Jones, a stylist from Manchester, who says that getting dressed is the best part of her day. She explained that when she feels low, she opts for a bold rich tone as it helps her to transform into a bold and better version of herself. She finds lots of her clothes in charity shops and is encouraging others to dopamine dress.

In a video clip, she shows a lilac tutu sized age 3-6 months that she bought from a charity shop and remodels it as a collar for her jumper. After becoming a mum, Kerry felt she had lost her identity and packed away her colourful clothes. But a few months later she got them out again after realising she could still dress colourfully while being a mum.

Julie Herman, a fashion graduate in Cheshire, runs a business turning old football shirts into puffer jackets. She launched her fashion business Rose Ojo in August 2024. Before launching her business, she initially used football shirts that were lying around her house.

The graduate upcycled them into brand new puffer vests by separating the front and the back of the shirt and using the sleeves for the collar. Her jackets cost £180 each and take her two days to make. She said that customers can wear her jackets for years because quality is very important to her.

In the episode, we meet a young woman who is obsessed with the 1950s and has spent between £7,000-£10,000 on her vintage collection. Claudia Lou had always loved the era, and started to fully dress the part around the age of 19. She started posting vintage content on social media for fun, and was amazed when her content went viral. She has around 300-400 pieces in her vintage collection, ranging from records to jewellery and dresses.

Claudia explained that when she was younger she used to try and fit in by wearing the same clothes as her friends. She later discovered that she wasn’t truly happy wearing modern clothes. “It wasn’t until a few years ago when I tried on my first vintage dress that I was like OMG. It felt like me. And I think I feel my full authentic self when I’m dressed in a nice 1950’s outfit.”

Watch the full episode to learn more about quirky fashions and extraordinary designers.