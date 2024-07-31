Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Domino's has released a new travel-friendly Garlic and Herb dip - so holidaymakers don’t have to miss their home comforts when abroad.

The 100ml condiment fits perfectly in airport-regulated liquids bags, so travellers can take it through customs without a hitch.

A spokesperson for Domino’s. Melanie Howe, said: “With the 100ml liquid travel restriction set to last a little longer, it’s only right holidaymakers can still enjoy their trip abroad without having to make any sacrifices.

“We know home comforts are important for a lot of travellers, so this summer we are swapping a dip in the pool for a dip BY the pool.”

On average, people start missing their creature comforts after just three days of being out of the country | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Craving ‘a taste of home’?

This comes after research revealed 47 per cent of those who go on foreign holidays pack their own food or sauces. The poll of 2,000 travellers found tea bags, chocolate and condiments are among the most popular items taken away.

On average, people start missing their creature comforts after just three days of being out of the country. Consequently, 46 per cent claim having their home amenities makes their trip more enjoyable.

Moreover, 51 per cent like to have the best of both worlds when on holiday – including trying new food with familiar sauces. However, 23 per cent admit they’d take more home comforts when travelling if restrictions weren’t in place.

It came to light that the most challenging aspects of this include struggling to fit everything in (55 per cent), having to work around the restrictions on liquid (28 per cent) and not being able to take their favourite foods (14 per cent)

Melanie Howe for Domino’s added: “Our Garlic and Herb dip is ready to embark on its first ever summer trip, so we wanted to make it possible to enjoy, no matter what country is being visited.”