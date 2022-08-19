Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Autumn booster vaccine against Coronavirus will start to be offered on 5 September this year.

Around 26 million people will be eligible for the jab, with care home residents and those who are housebound the first to receive it.

As many as 3,000 sites are expected to be part of the rollout, including GP practices and community pharmacies, with new sites joining the programme all of the time.

Over 75% of the UK population has now been vaccinated against Coronavirus, which equates to over 50 million people.

Steve Russell, NHS director for vaccinations and screening, said: "This winter will be the first time we see the real effects of both Covid and flu in full circulation as we go about life as normal - and so it is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for the latest jab in order to protect themselves."

The UK kept on trend and had a big breakthrough with vaccines this week, as Moderna got the green light by the MHRA for a vaccine that targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, which ran riot at the start of 2022.

The new Modern vaccine will be used “subject to sufficient supply” according to NHS England, with people urged to take the vaccine when it is offered to them.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England chief executive said: "When the time comes, I would strongly encourage anyone who is invited to take up both an autumn booster and flu jab, to do so as quickly as possible - it will give you maximum protection this winter”

Who is eligible for the Covid booster jab?

The UK’s vaccine committee , which advises governments in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, has said the following groups should be offered some form of booster in the autumn:

health and social care staff

everyone aged 50 and over

carers who are over the age of 16

people over five whose health puts them at greater risk, this includes pregnant women

people over five who share a house with somebody with a weakened immune system

How to book your Covid booster jab

The NHS is continuing to encourage those over 75 and all vulnerable people to book their slots in early September.

A wider rollout will begin a week after the Autumn booster is available, with those mentioned being prioritised.

Booking for the Autumn booster can be made both online and by phoning 119.

The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to book.