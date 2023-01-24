If you’re on a quest to banish mould from your home, this ‘beautiful’ plant could be the answer to your prayers - according to NASA . Despite being just a common house plant, the Peace Lily comes with a range of benefits such as removing toxins and dust from your home and helping to keep it mould-free, say the space experts.

The practical plant is also low-maintenance, so perfect for those who sometimes forget to water their greenery, and thrives in bathrooms and bedrooms. Retailing at around £40, the Peace Lily is a little pricey but may prove a worthy investment for many during the cost of living crisis.

The plant’s benefits are rooted in science. In 1989, it was named by NASA in a study about which plants are best for air purification, led by Dr B. C. Wolverton.

Mould can happen where there is excess moisture, with warm rooms like bathrooms at particular risk. The Peace Lily takes in moisture from the air through its leaves and doesn’t need direct sunlight to thrive, meaning it can battle mould spores in humid rooms.

The plant, which sports glossy leaves and sometimes delicate white flowers, symbolises health and tranquillity, making a pretty addition to any home. A word of warning before you dash out to buy one, though - they are extremely toxic to dogs and cats so not the best option for pet owners.

