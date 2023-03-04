With the cost of living crisis ongoing, the search for cheap alternative ways to cook food has seen the demand for air fryers skyrocket in the UK. But even though cooking your food in an air fryer can shave money off energy bills, they can sometimes be expensive to buy in the first place.

Air fryers not only cooks food faster than a normal oven, it is also much cheaper to run, with some costing as little as 13p an hour. It also doesn’t require any oil to cook, helping home cooks save a few pennies each month while eating healthier.

With UK hardware retailer Robert Dyas’ massive price slash on the 2L Salter Air Fryer , there is no better time to purchase the gadget. Originally costing £79.99, the price was first lowered to £39.99, before receiving a further discount bringing the price down to £28.99 - a massive £51 discount.

The 2 litre air fryer has a timer with auto-shut off, a removable non-stick cooking pot and frying rack. The handy gadget runs on 1000W of power, and can pre-heat up to 200 degrees in just five minutes.

Stock image of an air fryer. Picture: Adobe Stock - leungchopan - stock.adobe.com