Meet the Christmas prepper who has already bought most of her shopping - and claims being prepared cuts the price of the festive season by half. Tahnee Beck starts shopping for the following Christmas when the current year’s turkey is barely cold.

The 33-year-old hits the stores on Boxing Day and bags gifts like seasonal pyjamas, decorations and wrapping paper. She then picks up other bargains throughout the year.

And Tahnee reckons Christmas only costs her half what it does those who leave it until the last minute. The mum-of-two has prepped early for the last seven years - and estimates it’s saved her up to £5,000.

Tahnee, who works in marketing and is from Norfolk, said: “I just can’t bear to part with the money and then see everything reduced. I still enjoy looking round the shops in the run-up to Christmas - I just make a list of what I want and then wait for the prices to go down.

“Sometimes I miss out, and occasionally I forget what I’ve bought for someone. I even buy things for next Christmas on my birthday, which is December 27.

“Last year, including trips and outfits, I think I spent around £1,000. I won’t be spending that much this year because everything is so expensive, but I’m still going for a 50 per cent reduction.”

Tahnee has already bought pyjamas, all her decorations and outside lights, plus many of her presents for Christmas 2023. She reckons she usually has three-quarters of her pressies hidden away by the end of August.

She’s also booked the ballet and a Christmas light trail - and started buying dried foods for Christmas baking. She cashes in at closing down sales across the year, and said she’s only really content to pay full price to small businesses.

Tahnee shops in September for gifts for her children, who are not being named - a daughter, 11, and a son, eight. Tahnee has fabric crackers, so she doesn’t have to buy them each year, and she buys or makes little gifts to put inside.

She’s just started buying all her festive booze, which she picks up while it’s on offer. This year she’s using Mary Berry’s ‘Freezing for Christmas’ book and plans to have all the food for Christmas week in the freezer by the beginning of December.

Tahnee, who is married to an engineer, aged 35, said: “I like being organised so we can really enjoy Christmas. Everything is bought by the time December starts, then I get wrapping.

“The cookbook has you start cooking in October. I’ll have everything for Christmas week, including Christmas dinner, from the turkey to the bread sauce, in the freezer by December.”

Tahnee also shares all her prepping ideas on Instagram and YouTube.

A reduced Christmas tree Tahnee purchased in the post-Christmas sales.

Tahnee’s Christmas prep month-by-month breakdown

January - shop in the sales for durables you know you need next year (pyjamas, decorations, paper, etc)

February - put money aside, if you can, to use when you spot bargains across the year.

March - book panto/theatre tickets.

April - start thinking about Christmas plans. Invite family and plan December weekends to visit others.

May - shop the small business Christmas releases and pay now for delivery nearer Christmas.

June - buy long-life reduced holdables, such as alcohol, dried food, napkins, tablecloths. Update your address book ready for cards.

July - look for small business deals. Exchange any old postage stamps

August - keep an eye on sales. Some retailers offer their biggest reductions in the summer months - you can also buy unusual gifts on holidays.

September - buy and bag presents for teachers to save an end of term rush.

October - use half term to get kids to get prepared by writing their Christmas cards.

November - bag Black Friday deals - especially for the kids’ main presents. Write your cards. Prepare and freeze Christmas food.

Dec - Finish wrapping. Sit back and enjoy the season.

Tahnee’s moneymaking hot tips

1. Take online surveys. Most surveys pay 30p to £1, so by doing one a day you could earn £50 to £150 extra by December.

2. Use a cash back website like TopCashBack or Quidco for all online purchases.

3. Declutter and sell unwanted clothing and items on Vinted.

4. It’s car boot season. Load up the car and head for your local car boot to make a few extra pennies for Christmas.

5. Mystery shopping. If you have the time, this is a great little earner - and you often get a free cup of coffee or meal to test.