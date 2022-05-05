Cheapest Dr Strange 2 tickets revealed

As Marvel’s Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gears up for release, new research shows that viewers could spend up to 104% more on their tickets, depending on their location.

Leading savings site, VoucherCodes.co.uk, analysed opening day 2D ticket prices at Vue, Odeon and Cineworld locations across the biggest cities in the UK.

Data reveals that Vue is the cinema offering the best value for money, charging an average price of £6.57 for both an adult and child ticket. A family of four, made up of two adults and two children, can expect to pay on average £26.28 at the popular chain – the cheapest of all retailers analysed.

Average price of a Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cinema ticket on opening day:

Cinema chain Average cost of 2D adult ticket Average cost of 2D child ticket Average cost of 2D tickets for two adults and two children Vue £6.57 £6.57 £26.28 Cineworld £12.94 £9.44 £44.76 Odeon £13.39 £9.94 £46.66 Average across top cinema retailers £11.69 £8.99 £39.23

Further research also reveals that location also has an impact on the price fans will pay to watch the latest Marvel box office hit on the big screen.

Those based in Swansea will be able to bag the cheapest seats in the UK, with average ticket prices across all three cinema chains analysed coming in at just £6.79 for an adult ticket on opening day. Following closely behind is Bristol, where movie-goers will pay an average of £7.20 for the same tickets.

At the other end of the spectrum, Londoners are expected to pay 108% more compared to the Welsh coastal city, where the average cost for an adult ticket comes in at a pricey £14.09.

Average price of 2D adult and child tickets at the top three retailers on opening day across the UK:

Rank City Average 2D adult ticket cost Average 2D child ticket cost Total 1 Swansea £6.79 £5.91 £12.70 2 Bristol £7.20 £6.20 £13.40 3 Leicester £8.86 £7.21 £16.07 4 Cardiff £8.48 £7.74 £16.22 5 York £8.52 £8.52 £17.04 6 Oxford £9.17 £7.24 £16.41 7 Manchester £9.65 £7.83 £17.48 8 Cambridge £10.81 £8.53 £19.34 9 Belfast £10.33 £9.09 £19.42 10 Edinburgh £11.71 £8.88 £20.59 11 Newcastle £11.92 £8.67 £20.59 12 Coventry £12.58 £8.88 £21.46 13 Nottingham £12.59 £8.71 £21.30 14 Brighton £12.64 £8.86 £21.50 15 Leeds £12.67 £10.12 £22.79 16 Glasgow £13.00 £9.56 £22.56 17 Liverpool £13.33 £9.37 £22.70 18 Birmingham £13.34 £9.51 £22.85 19 Sheffield £13.63 £10.45 £24.08 20 London £14.09 £10.63 £24.72

When it comes to which cinema outlets are offering the cheapest seats in the UK, the Vue cinemas in Cardiff, Leicester, Glasgow Fort and Oxford share the top spot, where tickets can be purchased for just £4.99.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, commented: “Marvel films are one of the most exciting events in the world of cinema. However, this data proves that some planning would be beneficial before rushing to the big screen. If you want to avoid paying over the odds, it’s worth comparing prices first.