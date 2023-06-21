Leaving your car at the airport for a trip may seem like a good idea, but if you did not make the booking way in advance, it could add an unnecessary cost to an already large bill for going on holiday abroad.

Experts at online parking reservation platform ParkVia have now revealed the cheapest available parking space at every major UK airport for your convenience including London and Edinburgh, based on the best prices on offer.

All prices are for official airport car parks for a week from Saturday, July 22, to Saturday, July 29, which is the first week of the school summer holidays for most Brits, when demand is set to be at its highest.

Those flying out of Edinburgh Airport can still book a space in the official long stay car park for £44.99, while those jetting out of East Midlands can use JetParks for £67.99.

Heathrow’s cheapest space is a Meet and Greet service, from £182.50, while some others will require a short shuttle transfer to the terminal to take advantage of the best offers.

These include Manchester, where £81.99 gets you a space in JetParks Ringway. However, ParkVia found that you can park within walking distance of the check-in desk for £93.99.

Leeds Bradford’s lowest price is a shuttle transfer for £91, but paying £3 more can see you pulling up a short stroll away from the terminal.

Valentina Moise, Commercial Director at ParkVia , said: “We have drilled down into our data and have come up with the best prices on offer. We would always recommend that anyone booking flights and accommodation abroad get their airport parking sorted in plenty of time.

“But we also know that people lead very busy lives and sometimes things get pushed down to to-do lists until they become urgent. So having access to the cheapest spaces available, even at this stage, can be a godsend for anyone who is yet to secure a place to leave their car while they are lying on the beach or sipping cocktails by the pool.”

She added: “Obviously, being a competitive sector, prices are liable to change if you leave it too long. The best thing to do is to get online and search out these best price offers. One word of caution though, is to make sure you use approved and reputable operators. No-one wants to step off the plane after a lovely break and face having to sort out potential issues.”

Cheapest parking space available - full list