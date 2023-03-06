One of the world’s most notorious criminals, Charles Bronson, will make a bid for freedom at a public parole hearing next month. Bronson - who was originally jailed in 1974 - became the first prisoner to formally ask for a public hearing after rules changed last year.

Charles Arthur Salvador, better known as Charles Bronson, has been held at times in each of England’s three special psychiatric hospitals for the best part of 50 years. He is currently detained in Woodhill Prison near Milton Keynes and labelled as a Category A prisoner, due to his risk to staff and inmates.

The hearing a to whether Bronson, 70, should remain behind bars begins on March 6 and is the first time the Parole Board has granted a hearing for the prisoner since he took a prison teacher hostage at HMP Hull in 2000.

The press and public will be able to observe the proceedings live on March 6 and March 8 but the final day of the hearing, March 10, will take place behind closed doors. During the hearing, Bronson is likely to argue he is reformed, and is now ‘anti-crime’ and ‘anti-violent’

In a recent Channel 4 documentary, Bronson acknowledged his violent past but insisted he is no longer a threat to society. “I’m focused, I’m settled, I can actually smell and taste freedom like I’ve never, ever done in (my) life. I’m now anti-crime, anti-violent,” he said.

The hearing takes place at the Royal Courts of Justice from 10:30am on Monday. The court will hear from prison and probation staff, lawyers, Dominic Raab, and Bronson who will appear via video link.

