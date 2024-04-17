Caught on CCTV: Pensioner knocked down by e-scooter riding on pavement is left 'badly injured'
Video footage captures the woman, believed to be in her 30s, smashing into 67-year-old Shirley Smith and knocking her to the ground. The gran-of-two was left with severe bruising all over her body and says she is still seeking medical treatment for back pain since being flattened on April 9. According to Mrs Smith, the woman then blamed her for the accident and demanded to know why she 'didn't look where she was going' before speeding away.
E-scooter rider was ‘very aggressive’
The pensioner had been walking off her driveway towards a friend's car when she was ploughed into by the woman riding a Voi rental e-scooter. Footage shows the incident as it happened on Windmill Avenue in Kettering, Northants. Mrs Smith said: "She never asked me once if I was ok, never offered to help me up. She was very aggressive....She accused me of not looking but she was the one riding illegally on the pavement.”
Call for tougher laws on e-scooters
Her husband, chip shop owner Mike, 76, demanded for new laws to be put in place to protect pedestrians. He said: "The scooters themselves are okay, it’s the people who are driving them. It’s the speed they can do. If the police put three points on your licence. They wouldn’t run the risk of it.”
Rider banned from e-scooter
The woman responsible has since been banned by e-scooter provider Voi, who have been operating in Kettering since 2020. A Voi spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that a woman was injured following this incident. We have banned the rider from using Voi for irresponsible riding and we are actively working with the police, providing them with the rider’s details. Riding an e-scooter on the pavement is not allowed and we are very clear on this in our safety messaging to all users.” Northamptonshire Police said they were investigating the collision but nobody has yet been arrested.