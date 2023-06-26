News you can trust since 1836
Cath Kidston to close last remaining stores this week as Next takes over - list of closures

Cath Kidston was bought out by Next in May after falling into administration, but the sale did not include the physical stores

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST

A high street retail chain is closing all of its remaining stores for good this week. Fashion and homeware designer Cath Kidston will shut all of its last stores by June 30.

The retailer was bought out by Next in May after falling into administration, but the sale did not include the physical stores. However, Cath Kidston only has four remaining shops after it fell into administration in 2020 and closed 60 branches.

Last month Next bought the brand name, domain names and intellectual property for £8.5 million - but not the four remaining sites. Although the standalone stores continued to trade alongside the website after the sale - they are now set to close by Friday, June 30.

Cath Kidston is famous for its floral designs and vintage style clothes and homeware. It first launched on the British highstreet in 1993. In the run-up to the closures, customers have been enjoying the huge 70% off sales in stores and on the website.

    Cath Kidston stores closing this week

    Here is the full list of shops set to close by June 30:

    • Piccadilly, London
    • Ashford, Kent
    • Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port
    • York Outlet, York

    The Cath Kidston website was also replaced this week, and customers are now being directed to Next to purchase items. However, it means that the Cath Kidston items for sale online are back to full price through Next.

    The retailer fell into administration in April 2020 in the throes of the Covid pandemic. It shut all of its UK stores, including Leeds' Queens Arcade shop.

    Cath Kidston was founded in the early nineties and collapsed into administration in April 2020 with 60 UK stores closing and 908 jobs lost. The brand was set up by designer Cath Kidston and had more than 200 outlets around the world at its peak.

