Cadbury has announced the return of its popular Secret Santa postal service which lets chocolate lovers across the nation send a Cadbury chocolate bar secretly to someone special this Christmas. This year Cadbury’s is doubling its generosity and making Secret Santa more accessible than ever, allowing 120,000 people nationwide to send chocolate secretly.

This will be the fifth year in a row the brand has launched the exciting event which in its time has become a much-loved ritual celebrating the warmth and excitement of giving selflessly at Christmas, with nearly 100,000 people having given Cadbury chocolate anonymously over the years.

The opportunity is supported by the brand’s 2022 Christmas advice which stars the wholesome postie named Jeff who is seen in his sorting office in Bournville preparing to deliver the massive 120,000 chocolate bars available to send for free across the nation. Cadbury is once again teaming up with Trussell Trust donating a 75,000 Dairy Milk bars to the organisation this Christmas.

Emma Paxton, Senior Brand Manager at Cadbury’s said: “The rumours are true! Our much-loved Secret Santa ritual is back, and this year, it’s bigger than ever before. At Cadbury, we’re all about encouraging generosity – we believe there’s a bar and a half in everyone – so this year we wanted to make Secret Santa more accessible than ever and to spread that generosity across the nation.

“That’s why from today, you’ll see our postal service popping up on posters across the country, giving 120,000 people the opportunity to send chocolate secretly to a loved one this season. We hope that our campaign encourages the nation to get into the Christmas spirit and become a Secret Santa, helped of course by our wonderful postie Jeff.”

So, how can you send your loved one a chocolate treat this festive season? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will you be able to join in?

The posters will be popping up across the country in over 200 locations from today (November 14) until December 24 with bars released every day to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to become a Secret Santa. To find out if a Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be popping up near you, visit the official Secret Santa website .

How to get involved

According to a Cadbury’s spokesperson, to be in with a chance of sending a delicious chocolate treat to someone special, you will need to scan one of the QR codes which can be found on digital posters in bus stops, high streets and train stations across the UK. The code will take you to the digital postal service where you will be shown if there is a bar in stock for you and if there is, you will be taken through steps to send your chocolate bar secretly to someone special.